3 sent to hospital in multi-vehicle crash in Dyer, police say

DYER — Three people were taken by ambulance from the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Dyer Tuesday evening, police said.

Around 7:20 p.m. first responders were called to a wreck at Calumet Avenue and 213th Street, said Dyer Chief of Police Dave Hein.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened near the Dyer Fire Department.

Three people were taken to a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, Hein said.

The damaged vehicles were towed from the scene and lanes in the intersection were temporarily closed as crews cleared the area.

Assisting Dyer police at the crash were Dyer firefighters and ambulances from Munster and Highland. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.