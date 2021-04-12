3 taken to hospital in 2 separate stabbings in Gary, police say

GARY — Three people were transported Sunday to a local hospital in two separate stabbings, one of which left a man unable to communicate with police due to the extent of his injuries, an official said.
Gary officers most recently responded at 3:38 p.m. to a local hospital to meet with a 26-year-old Gary man who told them he was stabbed on Interstate 65 at West Fifth Avenue by another person he was involved in a car crash with, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
The man told police he and the other driver got into an altercation after a minor crash about noon that day. He didn't notice he had been stabbed until later, when he was cleaning his wounds at an apartment.
He then began to feel lightheaded and drove himself to the hospital, Westerfield said.
Earlier, at 6:21 a.m., police responded to Williams Street and West 21st Avenue for a fight that resulted in two men being sent to a hospital with stab wounds, Westerfield said.
Officers spoke with a 47-year-old Gary man who told them he was attending a party when he ended up in a fight with another person there.
The man told police he had arrived with someone else when a male partygoer approached and began arguing with that person. The man then got into a fight with the partygoer, and both ended up with stab wounds and were transported to a local hospital.
The male partygoer suffered wounds to his chest and back and was unable to communicate with officers, Westerfield said.
Anyone with more information on either case is urged to contact Gary police Detective Sgt. JerVean Gates at 219-881-1209. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.