3 taken to hospital in 2 separate stabbings in Gary, police say

GARY — Three people were transported Sunday to a local hospital in two separate stabbings, one of which left a man unable to communicate with police due to the extent of his injuries, an official said.

Gary officers most recently responded at 3:38 p.m. to a local hospital to meet with a 26-year-old Gary man who told them he was stabbed on Interstate 65 at West Fifth Avenue by another person he was involved in a car crash with, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The man told police he and the other driver got into an altercation after a minor crash about noon that day. He didn't notice he had been stabbed until later, when he was cleaning his wounds at an apartment.

He then began to feel lightheaded and drove himself to the hospital, Westerfield said.

Earlier, at 6:21 a.m., police responded to Williams Street and West 21st Avenue for a fight that resulted in two men being sent to a hospital with stab wounds, Westerfield said.

Officers spoke with a 47-year-old Gary man who told them he was attending a party when he ended up in a fight with another person there.