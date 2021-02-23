3 teens pulled gun on man during carjacking at gas station, police say

HAMMOND — Three armed men stole a vehicle Monday night from a motorist at the GOLO gas station at 6318 Calumet Ave., police said.

Hammond police arrived at 11:30 p.m., and a man told them he parked his vehicle, went into the store and returned to find a young man in his driver's seat, Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

When the man attempted to remove the intruder, the young man exited the vehicle and pulled a gun, police said.

Two other young men approached, pulled guns and told the vehicle owner to back away from the car, police said.

The first young man then re-entered the vehicle and drove north, police said. The other two men fled in another vehicle.

All three suspects were described as male, black and teenagers.

The alleged victim was not injured. His vehicle was later recovered in Matteson, Illinois, after being involved in a crash, police said.

No one was in custody in connection with the carjacking, Kellogg said.