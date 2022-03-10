3 train collision victims identified

HARVEY — Three of the four victims who died in a collision with a train Wednesday have been identified by Cook County officials.

The victims include three Illinois residents. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has identified Jada Moore, 39, of Chicago; Jeremiah Robinson, 37, of Riverdale, Illinois; and Xavier Moore, of Chicago. Moore's age has not been listed.

The fourth individual's autopsy is pending and a name has not been released.

The investigation into the fiery crash is ongoing by Harvey, Illinois authorities.

The Dodge Durango struck the CSX train about 2 a.m. Wednesday at a crossing at 15500 South Halsted St. on the east side of Harvey. The crash killed all four occupants in the vehicle.

“It drove into the freight train," said Jason Baumann, a spokesman for the city of Harvey.

Baumann said the bodies of the four people were removed from the SUV and given to the care of the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

CSX said in a statement that the vehicle carrying four people collided with the last rail car of a moving CSX train that consisted of three locomotives and 47 rail cars.

“There were no injuries to the train crew. CSX extends its deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by this tragic incident, and we will work to support local law enforcement as they investigate," the company statement added.

He said emergency crews in Phoenix, a village just east of Harvey, were alerted by a passerby that a vehicle was on fire. He said it wasn't clear if that person had witnessed the crash or had only seen the burning SUV following the impact.

Baumann said it wasn't immediately clear whether or where the train stopped after the collision, but when he arrived at the crash scene about 4 a.m. Wednesday there was no train at the crossing and CSX workers were replacing crossing gates at the scene.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.