3 victims in road rage incident expected to survive, police say

HAMMOND — The vehicles involved in Tuesday night's fatal shooting followed each other to a parking lot to fight after a road rage incident, police said.

Uriel Arambula, 25, of Hammond, was pronounced dead at 7:45 p.m., according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee D. Frey. His manner of death is pending, the report said.

Another man was flown to a Chicago hospital in critical condition and two other gunshot victims went to a local hospital.

The three men are expected to recover, Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg said Wednesday.

At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Michigan Street, Kellogg said. Investigators learned a road rage incident near the 3800 block of Michigan Street sparked the shooting.

After the initial confrontation on the road, the vehicles followed each other to the parking lot at the auto repair shop on the corner of Columbia Avenue and Michigan Street, Kellogg said.

A fight broke out among the vehicles’ occupants and multiple shots were fired. The other people who suffered gunshot wounds from the shooting include a 28-year-old man, a 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, who are all Hammond residents.