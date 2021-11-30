3 wounded during holiday weekend shootings in Region, police say

GARY — Three people were wounded in three separate shootings during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, police said.
A 21-year-old Gary man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound to his head about 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Gary police were dispatched to the area of 17th Avenue and Harrison Street for a report of a man down in an alley.
An officer did not find anyone in that area, but the man was dropped off at the hospital a short time later by two men in a vehicle, police said.
The men left the hospital before police arrived. The 21-year-old was transferred to a Chicago hospital for further treatment, police said.
About 9:20 p.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old Gary man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the 800 block of West 35th Avenue, Hamady said.
The man was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a Chicago hospital for treatment, police said.
About 9:45 p.m. Saturday, a 33-year-old Gary woman arrived at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to her leg, police said.
She told police she was shot while walking near West Fifth Avenue and Wabash Street. No crime scene was found in that area, police said.
Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Detective Cpl. James Nielsen at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.