3 wounded during holiday weekend shootings in Region, police say

GARY — Three people were wounded in three separate shootings during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, police said.

A 21-year-old Gary man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound to his head about 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Gary police were dispatched to the area of 17th Avenue and Harrison Street for a report of a man down in an alley.

An officer did not find anyone in that area, but the man was dropped off at the hospital a short time later by two men in a vehicle, police said.

The men left the hospital before police arrived. The 21-year-old was transferred to a Chicago hospital for further treatment, police said.

About 9:20 p.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old Gary man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the 800 block of West 35th Avenue, Hamady said.

The man was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a Chicago hospital for treatment, police said.

About 9:45 p.m. Saturday, a 33-year-old Gary woman arrived at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to her leg, police said.