3 wounded in 2 separate shootings in one night, police say
GARY — Three men were wounded in two separate shootings Thursday, including a man who was flown to a Chicago hospital after he was shot more than a dozen times, police said.

Gary police responded to the first shooting about 5:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Van Buren Street, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Officers found a 31-year-old Gary man with a gunshot wound to his lower back in the front yard of a residence, he said. The Gary Fire Department took the man to a local hospital for treatment.

About 9:30 p.m., two men were shot while they were sitting in a vehicle at a gas station in the 4800 block of Broadway, police said.

After canvassing the area, police learned a man dressed in all black fired multiple shots at the driver's side door of the victims' vehicle.

The driver suffered more than a dozen gunshot wounds and was flown by helicopter from a local hospital to a Chicago hospital for treatment, Hamady said.

The passenger suffered gunshot wounds to his leg and foot, police said.

The shootings brought the total number of gunshot victims in Gary so far this year to 125, Hamady said. The city had logged 113 gunshot victims at the same time last year.

Gary has recorded 33 homicides in 2021, compared with 35 at the same time last year, police said.

Anyone with information about Thursday's shootings is asked to call Detective Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

