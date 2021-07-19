3 wounded in 3 shootings over the weekend, police say

GARY — Three men were wounded in three separate shootings last weekend, police said.

Gary police were dispatched about 5:30 p.m. Saturday to the 4300 block of Buchanan Street for a gunshot victim, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

A 19-year-old Gary man told police he was walking on the block when he was shot in both legs. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

About 20 minutes later, police responded to the area of East Eighth Avenue and Kentucky Street for a report of shots fired, Westerfield said.

Officers located a 23-year-old Gary man with multiple gunshot wounds in the 500 block of Rhode Island Street, she said.

The man told police he was in a vehicle at Eighth and Kentucky when gunfire rang out and he ran from the area. He was taken to a local hospital and sedated before he could provide more information, police said.

About 2:10 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus to talk with a 21-year-old Galesburg, Illinois, man being treated for gunshot wounds.

The person who drove the man to the hospital refused to speak with officers, but police found what was believed to be a crime scene in the 3700 block of Broadway, Westerfield said.