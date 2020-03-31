3 wounded in second shooting at home within 1 week

MICHIGAN CITY — Three people were wounded Monday in a drive-by shooting, marking the second time in about a week that police responded to the house for gunfire, officials said.

Michigan City police were first called to a home in the 900 block of West Eighth Street on the city's west side about 8 p.m. March 22, after shots were fired into the residence through a window, Sgt. Cisco Rodriguez said.

A 34-year-old woman and eight children, ranging in age from 1 to 16, were not wounded in the first shooting, he said.

About midnight Monday, police responded to the home again after a drive-by shooting, Rodriguez said.

Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two were taken to Franciscan Health Michigan City, and the third person refused medical treatment.

Police spoke with witnesses and collected evidence from the scene, including several spent shell casings, Rodriguez said.

"These incidents are isolated, and there are no ongoing threats to members of the community," he said.

Police ask anyone with information about the shootings to call Sgt. Tony McClintock and Cpl. Tim Baker at 219-874-3221, exts. 1074 and 1075.