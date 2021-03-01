3 wounded in separate shootings in Gary over weekend, police say

GARY — Three people were wounded in three separate shootings between late Saturday and early Sunday, an official said.

Police discovered all three wounded people at a local hospital within hours of responding there for two walk-in patients with gunshot wounds, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Officers responded to the hospital about 12:09 a.m. Sunday and found two patients, a 29-year-old Gary man and a 27-year-old Gary woman, who had been shot.

The patients told police they were shot in the area of West 41st Avenue and Jefferson Street but did not provide any more information, Westerfield said.

Both people's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, Westerfield said.

Sgt. William Fazekas is investigating.

The same morning, about 1:43 a.m., responding officers were notified that a third wounded person was taken to the hospital.

The patient, a 34-year-old Gary woman, told police she was riding in a vehicle earlier as it traveled north in the 4300-3900 block of Broadway when someone on foot shot at the car, wounding her in the arm.

The woman told police the driver made her get out of the car and a passerby took her to the hospital.