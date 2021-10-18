3 wounded in weekend shootings, police say

GARY — Three people were wounded in separate shootings last weekend, police said.
Gary police were dispatched about 4 a.m. Sunday to a local hospital after a 33-year-old Gary woman arrived there with a gunshot wound to her arm, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
The woman told police a 35-year-old Merrillville woman pulled up outside a residence in the 4700 block of Van Buren Street and began honking her horn.
When the victim and a witness went outside to ask the Merrillville woman was she was doing, the woman began shooting at them, police said. The Gary woman got a ride to the hospital after she was shot.
About 1 p.m. Sunday, police were again dispatched to the hospital for a report of a gunshot victim, Westerfield said.
Officers talked with a 27-year-old Gary man, who did not share any information about the shooting with police, Westerfield said.
About 8 p.m. Sunday, a 40-year-old woman was wounded after she fired shots at several people during a disturbance in the 300 block of Old Duneland Parkway and was hit by return fire, police said.
The woman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, Westerfield said.
Those involved in the shooting were all known to each other, and the case remains under investigation, she said.
Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call Detective Sgt. William Fazekas at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.