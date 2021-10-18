3 wounded in weekend shootings, police say

GARY — Three people were wounded in separate shootings last weekend, police said.

Gary police were dispatched about 4 a.m. Sunday to a local hospital after a 33-year-old Gary woman arrived there with a gunshot wound to her arm, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The woman told police a 35-year-old Merrillville woman pulled up outside a residence in the 4700 block of Van Buren Street and began honking her horn.

When the victim and a witness went outside to ask the Merrillville woman was she was doing, the woman began shooting at them, police said. The Gary woman got a ride to the hospital after she was shot.

About 1 p.m. Sunday, police were again dispatched to the hospital for a report of a gunshot victim, Westerfield said.

Officers talked with a 27-year-old Gary man, who did not share any information about the shooting with police, Westerfield said.

About 8 p.m. Sunday, a 40-year-old woman was wounded after she fired shots at several people during a disturbance in the 300 block of Old Duneland Parkway and was hit by return fire, police said.

The woman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, Westerfield said.