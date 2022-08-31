3-year-old Portage-area girl molested by convicted sex offender, police say

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — A father of a 3-year-old girl said he left his daughter on a couch Sunday morning and walked back into the living room just a few minutes later to discover another resident, who is a convicted sex offender, molesting the child.

The father said the resident in question, Kevin Sanders, "jumped up and looked around like he did not know what he was doing and said, 'What did I do,'" according to a newly filed charging document.

Sanders, 35, was taken into custody a short time later and has been charged with two counts of child molesting, including a Level 1 felony that carries a potential sentence of 20 to 40 years behind bars, records show.

Sanders was convicted in Lake County in 2012 of sexual misconduct with a minor and then in 2016 was found guilty of failing to register as a sex offender, it was revealed during his initial hearing Wednesday afternoon before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

Clymer set bond for Sanders at $25,000 cash with a requirement for pretrial supervision.

Porter County police said they were called out Sunday to the home in the 800 North block of County Road 450 West where the father said he woke that morning and took his daughter to the living room couch.

Sanders and others were sleeping in the room when he stepped away for a few minutes and then returned to find his daughter and Sanders partly disrobed and in a disturbing position, charges read.

The father said he contacted police as Sanders and the others with him fled the residence.

The child later told investigators that Sanders had touched her inappropriately and caused her pain, police said.

Sanders reportedly admitted to partially disrobing the child after she gave him a hug as a greeting.

"Kevin then stated 'I touched her' and began to cry again," police said.

When asked what he was thinking as he molested the girl, Sanders said he and his fiancee have not had time to spend together.

"Kevin stated they don't have time to do anything," police said.