3 years a 'fair and proper' sentence for crash that robbed children of their mother, judge says

"What more is it going to take for the defendant to stop using drugs and driving?" she said.

Villarreal asked for a four-year sentence.

Defense attorney Robert Lewis said Rodgers had no misdemeanor or felony convictions on his record.

Hearn's family had to grieve a sudden loss, and Rodgers would not have been before the court if not for the crash, he said.

"I just wish we could turn time back," he said. "It bothers me immensely."

Rodgers had a good job and lived with his girlfriend and two children, Lewis said.

He asked for a sentence at the lower end of the guideline range, possibly in the Lake County Community Corrections program.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez said the case was tragic.

"This woman's children were left to wonder what their mother was like and to grow up calling someone else their mom," he said. "This one hurts. I agree."

Vasquez said Rodgers' subsequent marijuana cases were dismissed, so he would accept Rodgers didn't have much of a criminal history.

Campbell showed great honor and courage, but Rodgers' actions caused a death, Vasquez said.