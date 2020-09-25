3 years a 'fair and proper' sentence for crash that robbed children of their mother, judge says

CROWN POINT — A judge sentenced a Chicago man Friday to three years in prison for causing a crash that killed a 31-year-old mother in 2017.
Demetrius Rodgers, 30, could have faced up to four years behind bars under a plea agreement filed in August.
Rodgers admitted in his plea agreement he had marijuana in his blood Oct. 15, 2017, when he ran a red light and crashed into a vehicle driven by Genecia Hearn at 45th Avenue and Cleveland Street in Calumet Township.
The impact pushed their vehicles into two other cars and caused Hearn's car to roll over and crash through a fence. Hearn, of Calumet City, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hearn's mother, Latonyina Campbell, said it hurts that her grandchildren will never know their mother and must grow up calling someone else "momma."
Still, Campbell said she had to forgive Rodgers.
"I have to have some peace in my heart," she said.
Rodgers apologized to Hearn's family, saying he never intended to kill her.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Tara Villarreal said Hearn was a nurse and a mother.
After the crash, Rodgers faced more allegations he possessed marijuana, she said.
"What more is it going to take for the defendant to stop using drugs and driving?" she said.
Villarreal asked for a four-year sentence.
Defense attorney Robert Lewis said Rodgers had no misdemeanor or felony convictions on his record.
Hearn's family had to grieve a sudden loss, and Rodgers would not have been before the court if not for the crash, he said.
"I just wish we could turn time back," he said. "It bothers me immensely."
Rodgers had a good job and lived with his girlfriend and two children, Lewis said.
He asked for a sentence at the lower end of the guideline range, possibly in the Lake County Community Corrections program.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez said the case was tragic.
"This woman's children were left to wonder what their mother was like and to grow up calling someone else their mom," he said. "This one hurts. I agree."
Vasquez said Rodgers' subsequent marijuana cases were dismissed, so he would accept Rodgers didn't have much of a criminal history.
Campbell showed great honor and courage, but Rodgers' actions caused a death, Vasquez said.
"Three years is fair and proper, under the circumstances," he said.
