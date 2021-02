30-year-old man identified as gunshot victim found in crashed vehicle, police say

GARY — A man was declared dead at the scene when he was found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound in his head Friday night, officials said.

At 9:53 p.m. the Lake County coroner's office was called to the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Drive, according to a report from the coroner's office.

Timothy Moore, 30, of Gary, had been fatally shot near his home, said Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawlak. The call originally came in as a car crash because Moore's vehicle had struck a parked car.

It was then discovered the man had been shot in the head while he was in his car. Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Assisting Gary police were the Lake County coroner's office, Lake County Metro Homicide, Lake County Crime Scene Investigations Unit and Gary Fire Department personnel.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Gary Crime Tip Hotline at 866-274-6347.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.