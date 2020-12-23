30 years in prison for man convicted of raping 8-year-old girl

"She is never going to forget what happened to her," Villarreal said.

Villarreal asked for a sentence of 40 years.

Wilson also testified at trial he did not remember the night he was arrested on suspicion of molesting the girl.

Attorneys were prohibited from introducing any evidence of alcohol use at trial. Voluntary intoxication is not a legal defense, attorneys said.

Defense attorney Roseann Ivanovich said Wilson had no serious criminal history before his arrest.

Wilson played musical instruments at two different churches on Sundays and has maintained contact by phone with his five children since his arrest, she said.

"It's been very difficult for his children, not being able to see him," she said.

Ivanovich asked Vasquez to sentence Wilson to a minimum of 20 years.

Wilson said he wasn't trying to hide behind anything.

"This is my lifestyle," he said. "I go to work. I go to church."

He took issue with Villarreal's statements about his trial testimony.