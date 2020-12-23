30 years in prison for man convicted of raping 8-year-old girl

CROWN POINT — A Gary man continued to maintain his innocence Wednesday before a judge sentenced him to 30 years in prison for raping an 8-year-old girl earlier this year.
Donovan Wilson, 29, was convicted of child molesting after a trial in November.
He must register as a sex offender for life and must serve more than 83% of his sentence, because he's considered a credit-restricted felon, Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez said.
Lake County Prosecutor Tara Villarreal said Wilson had known the girl since she was born and was in a position of trust over her.
"'I don't do DNA. I don't how my DNA got there,'" Villarreal said, repeating Wilson's testimony when asked during trial why his DNA was found on the girl's private parts.
"The defendant has no explanation, but that little girl does," Villarreal said.
The girl repeatedly told authorities Wilson had been molesting her, before the girl's mother caught Wilson raping her daughter in February at the girl's Gary home, Villarreal said.
"The defendant should be ashamed of himself," Villarreal said.
Wilson has not owned up to the crime and continues to "hide behind" claims he was a church-going family man, she said.
"She is never going to forget what happened to her," Villarreal said.
Villarreal asked for a sentence of 40 years.
Wilson also testified at trial he did not remember the night he was arrested on suspicion of molesting the girl.
Attorneys were prohibited from introducing any evidence of alcohol use at trial. Voluntary intoxication is not a legal defense, attorneys said.
Defense attorney Roseann Ivanovich said Wilson had no serious criminal history before his arrest.
Wilson played musical instruments at two different churches on Sundays and has maintained contact by phone with his five children since his arrest, she said.
"It's been very difficult for his children, not being able to see him," she said.
Ivanovich asked Vasquez to sentence Wilson to a minimum of 20 years.
Wilson said he wasn't trying to hide behind anything.
"This is my lifestyle," he said. "I go to work. I go to church."
He took issue with Villarreal's statements about his trial testimony.
"She said I had nothing to say," he said. "I was told I could not say certain things."
Wilson's mother, Phillis Hall, said she was having a hard time believing he committed the crime.
He was always there for her and his sisters, and he was a loving and nurturing father to his children, she said.
"There was nothing Donovan wouldn't do for those kids," she said.
Vasquez told Wilson he had a "fair and proper" trial and granted Wilson's request to appoint a public defender for an appeal.
Wilson's lack of any serious criminal history warranted some leniency, but Wilson's decision to violate a position of trust with an 8-year-old girl was an aggravating factor, Vasquez said.
Wilson could have faced up to 50 years in prison. The advisory sentence was 30 years.