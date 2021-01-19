31-year-old charged with Portage killing has IQ of 3rd-grader, expert says

VALPARAISO — A 31-year-old man charged with a shooting death in Portage just more than a decade ago was found recently to have an IQ that is the equivalent to a third-grader, according to testimony during a hearing seeking to dismiss his case.
Clinical psychologist Stan Lelek told the court Tuesday he interviewed and tested the accused, Dominique Smith, at the Porter County Jail on July 24 and determined Smith's IQ to be 57, which was described as very low.
An average IQ, by comparison, is between 90 and 109, he said during questioning from defense attorney Bob Harper.
Harper is seeking to dismiss the charge against Smith, who is accused of murdering Jeremiah Higgins, 27, by shooting him on the night of May 15, 2009, at Canden Apartments in Portage.
As part of that motion, Harper brought in two fellow defense attorneys — Porter County Chief Public Defender Ken Elwood and Bryan Truitt — who testified they never have seen a prosecutor present a witness with a waiver of rights form during questioning as was reportedly done in this case.
Harper argues in his motion to dismiss that the witness in question, Ashely Udoh (formerly Rice), is the only person who can provide personal knowledge of the events leading up to, during and after the alleged murder.
When Portage police interviewed Udoh on Nov. 9, 2018, detectives implied she would be given immunity, according to Harper's motion. After requesting to have an attorney and her mother present, detectives reportedly discouraged her, saying they would not then be able to help her.
Udoh initially told police she had no knowledge of Smith having anything to do with the alleged crime and said an unknown man with them on the night in question shot Higgins, according to Harper.
Police then took Udoh to the apartment complex in question, and when they returned from that portion of the interview, which was not recorded, she said there was no unknown man and that Smith shot Higgins, the motion claims.
Udoh later retained an attorney, who contacted prosecutors and the defense on her behalf saying she wanted to correct her statement.
The defense argues that Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Buitendorp told Udoh she could be charged with perjury or subject to criminal charges if she changed her story.
Buitendorp presented Udoh with a waiver of rights to sign during that and a subsequent meeting, Harper said.
"That during all the years that defense counsel has practiced, never has he witnessed a party request the deposed to sign a waiver of rights at his own deposition," according to Harper's motion.
As a result, if prosecutors provide immunity and Udoh implicates Smith with her testimony, Smith's case will be damaged because earlier claims of hers would have cleared Smith, according to the defense motion.
It also seems improper for officials to repeatedly imply immunity and threaten perjury "all in an effort to coerce the witness into testimony that supports the state's theory of the case," Harper said.
As a result, "the defendant is unable to mount a complete defense and has been denied the right to receive a fair trial whether Ms. Udoh testifies in favor of the state, in favor of the defendant or if Ms. Udoh does not testify at all," according to the defense motion.