31-year-old charged with Portage killing has IQ of 3rd-grader, expert says

VALPARAISO — A 31-year-old man charged with a shooting death in Portage just more than a decade ago was found recently to have an IQ that is the equivalent to a third-grader, according to testimony during a hearing seeking to dismiss his case.

Clinical psychologist Stan Lelek told the court Tuesday he interviewed and tested the accused, Dominique Smith, at the Porter County Jail on July 24 and determined Smith's IQ to be 57, which was described as very low.

An average IQ, by comparison, is between 90 and 109, he said during questioning from defense attorney Bob Harper.

Harper is seeking to dismiss the charge against Smith, who is accused of murdering Jeremiah Higgins, 27, by shooting him on the night of May 15, 2009, at Canden Apartments in Portage.

As part of that motion, Harper brought in two fellow defense attorneys — Porter County Chief Public Defender Ken Elwood and Bryan Truitt — who testified they never have seen a prosecutor present a witness with a waiver of rights form during questioning as was reportedly done in this case.

Harper argues in his motion to dismiss that the witness in question, Ashely Udoh (formerly Rice), is the only person who can provide personal knowledge of the events leading up to, during and after the alleged murder.