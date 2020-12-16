34 pounds of meth found during traffic stop, police say

VALPARAISO — A traffic stop along a local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road and a nervous driver led to the discovery of nearly 34 pounds of methamphetamine or fentanyl compound, according to court records.
The driver of the SUV and its lone occupant, Katelyn King, 25, of California, is charged with a felony count of dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug, records show.
An Indiana State Police trooper stopped the eastbound vehicle around 11:30 a.m. Sunday as a result of alleged traffic violations and became suspicious after noticing several large suitcases in very good condition in the vehicle, charging records show.
King's hand also shook as she handed police her driver's license, the officer noted.
King claimed to be traveling to New Jersey to visit her mother and said the suitcases contained clothing to be donated to shelters, police said.
After a police drug dog alerted on the car, the vehicle was searched and the officer reportedly discovered hidden compartments in suitcases that contained the alleged illegal drugs. King reportedly did not identify the substances when asked by police if there was reason for safety concerns.
"As I drove to the jail, Ms.King made several spontaneous utterances how she made a stupid decision," the officer said.
King declined to speak with police at the jail, court documents say.
The drug was found in six packages weighing a total of 33.65 pounds, police said.
King is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on the charge Thursday morning before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.
Abygail Lee Brock
Adam Gregory Shapen
Alex Jacob Zrodlowski
Anthony Varela
Baljinder Singh
Christina Elizabeth Rios
Cody Carson
Dana Ann Reagan
Daniel Royster
Enrique Chino Feliciano
Erin Kathleen Davenport
Gurwinder Singh
Jacqueline Castro
Jeremy Farris
Joe Lee Rixie
Joseph Edward Clasen
Joshua Arnold
Kasey Patricia Wheeler
Layne Plomann
Phillip Bisping
Robert Beck Davenport IV
Ryan Nicholas Davis
Samantha Einikis
Shawn Clifford
Teddy Wayne Hughes
Troy Worthington
Tyler Davis
Virgil Arthur Coulter IV
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.