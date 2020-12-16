 Skip to main content
34 pounds of meth found during traffic stop, police say
34 pounds of meth found during traffic stop, police say

Katelyn King

VALPARAISO — A traffic stop along a local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road and a nervous driver led to the discovery of nearly 34 pounds of methamphetamine or fentanyl compound, according to court records.

The driver of the SUV and its lone occupant, Katelyn King, 25, of California, is charged with a felony count of dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug, records show.

An Indiana State Police trooper stopped the eastbound vehicle around 11:30 a.m. Sunday as a result of alleged traffic violations and became suspicious after noticing several large suitcases in very good condition in the vehicle, charging records show.

King's hand also shook as she handed police her driver's license, the officer noted.

King claimed to be traveling to New Jersey to visit her mother and said the suitcases contained clothing to be donated to shelters, police said.

After a police drug dog alerted on the car, the vehicle was searched and the officer reportedly discovered hidden compartments in suitcases that contained the alleged illegal drugs. King reportedly did not identify the substances when asked by police if there was reason for safety concerns.

"As I drove to the jail, Ms.King made several spontaneous utterances how she made a stupid decision," the officer said.

King declined to speak with police at the jail, court documents say.

The drug was found in six packages weighing a total of 33.65 pounds, police said.

King is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on the charge Thursday morning before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

