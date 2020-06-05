35 years in prison for Latin Dragons member who admitted to 2017 murder

U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II said an investigation by multiple local, state and federal agencies showed Diaz has been a member of the Latin Dragons since 2007, when he was a teenager.

“A lengthy, 35-year sentence is appropriate and should send a strong message that gang activity and associated criminal acts will not be tolerated," Kirsch said. "Gang members should know that together with our law enforcement partners, my office will continue to investigate and prosecute criminal gang activity."

In a plea agreement filed this week, Diaz's co-defendant, Ralph Mendez Jr., admitted to a role in the homicides of Jose "Toro" Gomez and Mike Whitford in summer 2017 in Chicago.

Mendez also admitted he and other gang members were involved in four separate shootings between 2014 and 2017 that wounded four people.

A shooting Oct. 25, 2014, in Whiting left a rival gang member permanently paralyzed.

Mendez shot a suspected rival gang member in the back Nov. 11, 2014, before going to another neighborhood where a co-defendant shot someone else, records allege.

Mendez also admitted to shooting two people April 8, 2017, in Chicago and another person May 22, 2017.