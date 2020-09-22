 Skip to main content
$350,000 found hidden in minivan on Indiana Toll Road seized by DEA, police say
alert urgent

$350,000 found hidden in minivan on Indiana Toll Road seized by DEA, police say

Toll Road Currency Seizure

Bundles of cash totaling $350,000 are shown. Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized the cash from a minivan after a traffic stop.

 Provided

MICHIGAN CITY — Authorities discovered $350,000 of alleged drug money hidden in a minivan after conducting a traffic stop, police said.

At 11:30 a.m. Thursday Michigan City Officer Dana Ford was on a Domestic Highway Enforcement Patrol when she saw a minivan making an illegal lane change on the Indiana Toll Road, said Michigan City police Sgt. Cisco Rodriguez.

The officer followed the vehicle, which was driving eastbound near the 44-mile marker. After seeing the minivan following a semitrailer too closely, she initiated a traffic stop.

The 53-year-old Rhode Island man’s answers to Ford’s questions about where he was traveling to and from did not make logical sense, the officer said. She then asked to search the man’s vehicle and LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office police dog Bosco and Deputy Jon Samuelson arrived on scene to assist.

Bosco sniffed the vehicle and alerted officers to the scent of drugs in the vehicle, specifically targeting locked containers in the cargo area, police said.

A search found large amounts of cash stashed in various places in the minivan. The driver was released from the scene with issued warnings, however, local and federal authorities continued investigating.

Drug Enforcement Administration agents took the lead in the investigation and it was discovered that the cash was from selling drugs. The DEA notified Michigan City police that a total of $350,000 was seized from the minivan, which is being processed as a federal forfeiture.

The man’s identity has not yet been released, pending criminal charges.

Rodriguez said the Domestic Highway Enforcement Patrol is an initiative that seeks to find and eliminate drug and weapons trafficking on local roadways. The South Bend Police Department, St. Joseph County Police Department and the Elkhart City Police Department also assisted at the scene.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

