3rd arrest made in fatal shooting of mentally disabled man on bicycle, officials say

CROWN POINT — A third alleged gang member was arrested Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of a mentally disabled man as he rode his bicycle May 25 in North Hammond, officials said.

Javier Mendez, 41, was arrested about 2 p.m. in the 10500 block of Avenue H in Chicago by officers with the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force and Hammond police, authorities said.

Mendez was wanted on charges he contributed to the murder of 26-year-old Asael Wilson, of East Chicago, a U.S. Marshals Service spokesman said.

Charges filed against Mendez in Lake Criminal Court remained sealed pending his extradition to Lake County.

David C. Velazquez, 21, of Hammond, and Terrell Bradley, 23, of Calumet City, were previously arrested in Wilson's homicide, police said.

Velazquez has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder. His attorney, John Cantrell, said, "Police have the wrong guy."

Bradley's case was unsealed last week, but he remained in custody at the Cook County Jail awaiting extradition to Lake County. His attorney, Michael A. Campbell, said his client was innocent of the charge.