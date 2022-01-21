3rd arrest made in fatal shooting of mentally disabled man on bicycle, officials say

CROWN POINT — A third alleged gang member was arrested Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of a mentally disabled man as he rode his bicycle May 25 in North Hammond, officials said.
Javier Mendez, 41, was arrested about 2 p.m. in the 10500 block of Avenue H in Chicago by officers with the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force and Hammond police, authorities said.
Mendez was wanted on charges he contributed to the murder of 26-year-old Asael Wilson, of East Chicago, a U.S. Marshals Service spokesman said.
Charges filed against Mendez in Lake Criminal Court remained sealed pending his extradition to Lake County.
David C. Velazquez, 21, of Hammond, and Terrell Bradley, 23, of Calumet City, were previously arrested in Wilson's homicide, police said.
Velazquez has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder. His attorney, John Cantrell, said, "Police have the wrong guy."
Bradley's case was unsealed last week, but he remained in custody at the Cook County Jail awaiting extradition to Lake County. His attorney, Michael A. Campbell, said his client was innocent of the charge.
According to court records, Mendez owned the aqua-colored minivan used in Wilson's homicide and was riding in the front passenger seat during the shooting.
Police obtained surveillance video and bank records that showed Mendez used a debit card at a toll booth as he and his co-defendants fled onto the Indiana Toll Road after the shooting, documents state.
Detectives obtained surveillance video that showed Wilson was riding his bicycle north on Indianapolis Boulevard about 7:45 p.m. May 25 when an aqua-colored minivan turned south from State Line Road and accelerated toward him.
As the van rounded the corner, its passenger sliding door opened and a backseat passenger pointed a gun out and fired at Wilson at point-blank range, court records state.
Several muzzle flashes appeared to come from the firearm, and Wilson was knocked off his bicycle, records state.
Wilson immediately stood up and limped across the street into a McDonald's restaurant, where he collapsed, and staff called for medics.
The aqua-colored van continued traveling south on Indianapolis Boulevard and took the on-ramp to the Indiana Toll Road, records state.
Police identified the backseat passenger as Velazquez using facial recognition technology and surveillance video, according to documents.
A Chicago police officer identified Bradley as the van's driver after Hammond police circulated surveillance images of him, documents state.
All three co-defendants are alleged to be members of the Spanish Vice Lords street gang, court records state.