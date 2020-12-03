3rd defendant sentenced for wounding 2 in Borman Expressway shooting

CROWN POINT — A third defendant was sentenced Wednesday for shooting two people last year on the Borman Expressway in Gary.

Davon S. Careaway, 17, of Hammond, was expected to be released to the Lake County Community Corrections program following his sentencing hearing, because of credit for time already served.

Careaway pleaded guilty Oct. 26 to battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.

His plea agreement mirrored those accepted by two other co-defendants: 18 months in prison, 18 months in Lake County Community Corrections and three years suspended in favor of probation.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell sentenced Dontanyon J. Scruggs, 19, of Chicago Heights, and Alvin D. Keys, 19, of Sauk Village, earlier this fall.

A fourth co-defendant, Naja S. Wilder, 20, of Richton Park, has pleaded not guilty and is next scheduled to appear before Boswell on Dec. 14.

The men were accused of wounding an 11-year-old girl and 23-year-old man when they sprayed a car with bullets during the evening rush hour Sept. 17, 2019, on the westbound Borman Expressway between Burr Street and Cline Avenue.