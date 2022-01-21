3rd person arrested after gang members fatally shot disabled man on bicycle, officials say

CROWN POINT — A third man was arrested after two alleged gang members were accused of fatally shooting a mentally disabled man as he rode his bicycle May 25 in North Hammond, authorities said.
Javier Mendez, 41, was arrested Thursday in North Hammond by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force and Hammond police.
A U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force spokesman said Mendez was wanted for contributing to a murder in May that took the life of 26-year-old Asael Wilson, of East Chicago.
Mendez was charged Oct. 22 in connection with Wilson's homicide, the U.S. Marshals Service said.
Police previously arrested David C. Velazquez, 21, of Hammond, and Terrell Bradley, 23, of Calumet City, who are each facing a murder charge in the homicide of Wilson.
Hammond police learned from witnesses and surveillance video that Wilson was riding his bicycle north on Indianapolis Boulevard about 7:45 p.m. May 25 when an aqua-colored minivan turned south from State Line Road and accelerated toward him.
As the van rounded the corner, its passenger sliding door opened, its backseat passenger pointed a gun and several shots were fired at Wilson at point-blank range, Lake Criminal Court records state.
Several muzzle flashes appeared to come from the firearm, and Wilson was knocked off his bicycle, records state.
Wilson immediately stood up and limped across the street into a McDonald's restaurant, where he collapsed, and staff called for medics.
The aqua-colored van, which also was occupied by a driver and front seat passenger, continued traveling south on Indianapolis Boulevard and appeared to take the on-ramp to the Indiana Toll Road, records state.
A Chicago police officer identified Bradley as a member of the Spanish Vice Lords street gang after Hammond police circulated surveillance images of him, documents state. Velazquez and the third suspect, Mendez, also are alleged to be members of the gang.