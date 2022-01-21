3rd person arrested after gang members fatally shot disabled man on bicycle, officials say

CROWN POINT — A third man was arrested after two alleged gang members were accused of fatally shooting a mentally disabled man as he rode his bicycle May 25 in North Hammond, authorities said.

Javier Mendez, 41, was arrested Thursday in North Hammond by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force and Hammond police.

A U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force spokesman said Mendez was wanted for contributing to a murder in May that took the life of 26-year-old Asael Wilson, of East Chicago.

Mendez was charged Oct. 22 in connection with Wilson's homicide, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Police previously arrested David C. Velazquez, 21, of Hammond, and Terrell Bradley, 23, of Calumet City, who are each facing a murder charge in the homicide of Wilson.

Hammond police learned from witnesses and surveillance video that Wilson was riding his bicycle north on Indianapolis Boulevard about 7:45 p.m. May 25 when an aqua-colored minivan turned south from State Line Road and accelerated toward him.