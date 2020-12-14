3rd person charged in 2017 robbery, homicide after woman takes plea deal

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man was extradited from Lake County late last week to face charges alleging he participated in a robbery that led to the shooting death of a Hammond man in 2017.
Justin M. Mitchell, 25, was charged with murder and six other felony counts in October after co-defendant Paradise Haynes, 22, of Chicago, entered into a plea agreement with Lake County prosecutors.
Mitchell, Haynes and Lucky R. Tyler, of Chicago, are accused of planning to rob Khalil Carter, 19, on Oct. 31, 2017, at an apartment in the 500 block of Pointe Drive in Hammond.
Carter was killed, and Haynes, Tyler and Carter's cousin were wounded in a shootout that occurred after Mitchell announced, "It's a caper," Lake Criminal Court records allege.
Mitchell fatally shot Carter with an assault rifle, documents state.
Haynes pleaded guilty to one count of robbery resulting in bodily injury, a level 2 felony. She could face 10 to 30 years in prison at sentencing.
If convicted of murder, Mitchell and Tyler could face 45 to 65 years in prison.
A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Mitchell's behalf Monday and appointed a public defender to represent him.
Mitchell and Tyler each are facing one count of murder, one count of murder in perpetration of a robbery, two counts robbery, one count of aggravated battery and two counts of criminal confinement.
Mitchell's formal appearance was set for Dec. 22.
Tyler pleaded not guilty and has a pretrial hearing set for Feb. 8.
