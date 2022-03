4 killed in fiery crash with train, police say

HARVEY — Four people were killed early Wednesday morning when their vehicle was struck by a train, NBC5 Chicago is reporting.

The crash occurred near 155th and Halsted streets overnight, according to Harvey police.

The vehicle caught fire following the crash and four people inside were killed, NBC5 reported.

Further details were not immediately available from police or fire officials.

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

