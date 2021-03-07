4 police vehicles damaged chasing child carjackers from Chicago to Merrillville, police say

A third Illinois State Police car responding to the pursuit was struck on the driver's side by a 2015 gray Nissan Sentra.

There were no injuries reported in that crash, police said.

Finally, police said another Illinois State Police car inadvertently drove over a spike strip set down by police in Indiana, causing a flat tire but no injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Chicago Police Department.

Data show carjackings in Chicago doubled in 2020 compared to the prior year and the surge hasn't let up — prompting Region police agencies to go on high alert.

Local authorities said Northwest Indiana typically sees a rise in carjackings, and related crimes, when Chicago does.

"It's definitely true," said St. John Police Chief Steve Flores of the connection between carjackings in the city and Indiana municipalities. "There (are) a lot of them, and that spills over into Indiana."

For example, on Jan. 23 a group of people stole a car from Star Liquors in Hammond, and hours later drove to a Marathon gas station in Lansing, where they attempted to carjack someone else, police said.