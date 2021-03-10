4 Portage children removed from cockroach-infested home, police say; parents charged

PORTAGE — Two adults face neglect and drug charges after police said they found four children living in an mobile home crawling with cockroaches and other insects, stained with heavy cigarette smoke, and having sections of the flooring missing or stained with what appeared to be dog urine.

"I was wearing a face mask for COVID protocols, but still had my breathing negatively affected by the thickness of the smoke causing my lungs and throat to burn and my eyes irritated," Portage police Lt. Troy Williams wrote in his incident report.

"(A resident) advised to be careful as cockroaches sometimes fall from the ceiling and could land on your head/shoulders," Williams wrote.

Two of the children were found lying on a blanket on the wooden floor, another on a couch and the fourth in a playpen, he said. Marijuana and smoking pipes also were reportedly discovered.

Police said they had been called to the mobile home in the 5600 block of Old Porter Road about 11:30 p.m. Monday for a disturbance, and while speaking with residents, discovered the conditions and children.

The mother of the children, Katherine Phillips, 27, and father of the youngest child, Jacob Dobson, 22, returned home shortly police arrived, according to the report.

