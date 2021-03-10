4 Portage children removed from cockroach-infested home, police say; parents charged

PORTAGE — Two adults face neglect and drug charges after police said they found four children living in an mobile home crawling with cockroaches and other insects, stained with heavy cigarette smoke, and having sections of the flooring missing or stained with what appeared to be dog urine.
"I was wearing a face mask for COVID protocols, but still had my breathing negatively affected by the thickness of the smoke causing my lungs and throat to burn and my eyes irritated," Portage police Lt. Troy Williams wrote in his incident report.
"(A resident) advised to be careful as cockroaches sometimes fall from the ceiling and could land on your head/shoulders," Williams wrote.
Two of the children were found lying on a blanket on the wooden floor, another on a couch and the fourth in a playpen, he said. Marijuana and smoking pipes also were reportedly discovered.
Police said they had been called to the mobile home in the 5600 block of Old Porter Road about 11:30 p.m. Monday for a disturbance, and while speaking with residents, discovered the conditions and children.
The mother of the children, Katherine Phillips, 27, and father of the youngest child, Jacob Dobson, 22, returned home shortly police arrived, according to the report.
Phillips was hostile to officers and showed little remorse about the conditions her children were living in, police said. The parents claimed the children were well taken care of and were only to be there a short time since they were evicted from next door.
A child protective service official determined the residence was not fit for children and it was in their best interest to be removed, police said. The news upset the parents, who then refused to listen to officials.
Phillips was taken into custody after allegedly pushing past police and remaining in a bathroom while screaming.
Phillips and Dobson continued to argue in favor of taking the children to a hotel and were not helpful in revealing where car seats were for the children, police said.
Phillips is charged with four felony counts of neglect of a dependent and misdemeanor interference with the Department of Child Services, court records show.
Dobson is charged with one felony count of neglect of a dependent, felony possession of a narcotic drug and misdemeanor interference with the Department of Child Services, court records state.