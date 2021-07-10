 Skip to main content
4 suffer life-threatening injuries in highway crash, police say
4 suffer life-threatening injuries in highway crash, police say

THORNTON TOWNSHIP — Four people suffered life-threatening injuries following a wreck on the Bishop Ford Expressway early Saturday.

At 12:37 a.m. first responders were called to a crash with serious injuries in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 south of Dolton Avenue in Thornton Township, according to Illinois State Police.

A Chevrolet Tahoe was heading north on the Bishop Ford approaching Dolton Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons, police said.

The vehicle veered off the road to the right, traveled across the right shoulder and struck the concrete median barrier. The vehicle came to a stop in traffic facing south.

A Honda Civic that was driving northbound then struck the front end of the Tahoe.

Police reported that the driver of the Tahoe abandoned the vehicle and ran away from the scene on foot. It is unknown if the driver suffered any injuries.

A 38-year-old Minnesota man and a 39-year-old Matteson, Illinois man, who were passengers in the Tahoe, were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda Civic, a 20-year-old Chicago man, was also hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Two 18-year-old Chicago women, who were passengers in the car, were transported to area hospitals. One of the women had life-threatening injuries and the other had non-life-threatening injuries.

Lanes were temporarily shut down for investigations but reopened at 6:30 a.m.

Illinois State Police said no further information was available.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

