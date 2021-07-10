4 suffer life-threatening injuries in highway crash, police say

THORNTON TOWNSHIP — Four people suffered life-threatening injuries following a wreck on the Bishop Ford Expressway early Saturday.

At 12:37 a.m. first responders were called to a crash with serious injuries in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 south of Dolton Avenue in Thornton Township, according to Illinois State Police.

A Chevrolet Tahoe was heading north on the Bishop Ford approaching Dolton Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons, police said.

The vehicle veered off the road to the right, traveled across the right shoulder and struck the concrete median barrier. The vehicle came to a stop in traffic facing south.

A Honda Civic that was driving northbound then struck the front end of the Tahoe.

Police reported that the driver of the Tahoe abandoned the vehicle and ran away from the scene on foot. It is unknown if the driver suffered any injuries.

A 38-year-old Minnesota man and a 39-year-old Matteson, Illinois man, who were passengers in the Tahoe, were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.