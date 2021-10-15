4 wounded in shootings this week, police say

GARY — Four people were wounded in four separate shootings this week, police said.

A 20-year-old Gary man told police he was walking in the area of West 45th Avenue and Harrison Street about 1 p.m. Monday when three men pulled up in a burgundy Chevrolet Malibu and one of the men asked if the 20-year-old knew him, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The 20-year-old said he didn't know the man, who replied he did know the 20-year-old and began shooting, according to the victim.

The man told police he started running and was shot in the foot. He got a ride to a local hospital, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. JerVean Gates at 219-881-1209.

Gary police were dispatched about 7 p.m. Tuesday to a local hospital after a 17-year-old Gary boy arrived with a gunshot wound to the buttocks, Hamady said.

The teen told police he was driving in the area of West 15th Avenue and Clark Road when someone in a passing vehicle began shooting.

He drove himself to another location, then got a ride to the hospital, police said.