4 wounded in weekend shootings, police say

GARY — Four people were wounded in four separate shootings from Friday to Sunday, police said.
A 26-year-old Gary man suffered a gunshot wound to the face Friday night, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
Gary police were called to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus about 5:10 p.m. after the man's relative dropped him off for treatment.
The relative told police the man arrived to a residence in the 2100 block of Adams Street with the gunshot wound, but it was unclear where the shooting occurred, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209.
On Saturday, police found a 61-year-old Gary man lying on the ground near West Eighth Avenue and Van Buren Street with multiple gunshot wounds to his legs, Westerfield said.
The man told police he was walking on Eighth Avenue when a white vehicle pulled up alongside him and a man in the vehicle shot him.
The vehicle fled, but police later took a person of interest into custody, Westerfield said.
About 10 p.m., a 25-year-old Gary woman arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
A man with her told police they were at a residence in the 2100 block of Carolina Street when he was awakened by the sound of gunfire. He walked to the front of the residence and discovered the woman had been shot, police said.
Anyone with information about Saturday's shootings is asked to call Detective Sgt. JerVean Gates at 219-881-1209.
A 25-year-old Merrillville man arrived at the hospital about 2 a.m. Sunday, police said.
The man told police he was driving in the area of East 19th Avenue and Georgia Street when six men with rifles began firing at his vehicle. A passenger in his car drove him to the hospital, police said.
Anyone with information about Sunday's shooting is asked to call Detective Cpl. Donald Suttles at 219-881-1210.
To anonymously report crime in Gary, call 866-CRIME-GP.
