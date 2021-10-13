4 wounded in weekend shootings, police say

GARY — Four people were wounded in four separate shootings from Friday to Sunday, police said.

A 26-year-old Gary man suffered a gunshot wound to the face Friday night, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Gary police were called to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus about 5:10 p.m. after the man's relative dropped him off for treatment.

The relative told police the man arrived to a residence in the 2100 block of Adams Street with the gunshot wound, but it was unclear where the shooting occurred, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209.

On Saturday, police found a 61-year-old Gary man lying on the ground near West Eighth Avenue and Van Buren Street with multiple gunshot wounds to his legs, Westerfield said.

The man told police he was walking on Eighth Avenue when a white vehicle pulled up alongside him and a man in the vehicle shot him.

The vehicle fled, but police later took a person of interest into custody, Westerfield said.

About 10 p.m., a 25-year-old Gary woman arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.