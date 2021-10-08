4-year-old, 3-year-old girls missing in Calumet City, police say

CALUMET CITY — Authorities are asking the public's help in finding two missing 4-year-old and 3-year-old girls.
Jadore Payne, 4, and Sadoriea Payne, 3, were last seen around 10 a.m. Oct. 2 near the Calumet City Police Department at 1200 Pulaski Road, said Sean Howard, city spokesman.
The children were dropped off by their father to see their mother, 27-year-old Ashley Lockett, for court-ordered visitation. Police said the children were supposed to be returned to their father at 2 p.m. on Oct. 2.
Several attempts to contact Lockett have been made but the children have not been seen since. Police believe Lockett could be staying at a local hotel or shelter.
Jadore Payne is described as 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds and Sadoriea Payne is two feet tall and weighs 40 pounds. Lockett is 5 feet, 2 inches and weighs about 150 pounds.
Anyone with information about the location of the missing children are asked to contact the Calumet City Police Department at 708-868-2500.
Anna Ortiz
Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com
