4-year-old, 3-year-old girls missing in Calumet City, police say

CALUMET CITY — Authorities are asking the public's help in finding two missing 4-year-old and 3-year-old girls.

Jadore Payne, 4, and Sadoriea Payne, 3, were last seen around 10 a.m. Oct. 2 near the Calumet City Police Department at 1200 Pulaski Road, said Sean Howard, city spokesman.

The children were dropped off by their father to see their mother, 27-year-old Ashley Lockett, for court-ordered visitation. Police said the children were supposed to be returned to their father at 2 p.m. on Oct. 2.

Several attempts to contact Lockett have been made but the children have not been seen since. Police believe Lockett could be staying at a local hotel or shelter.

Jadore Payne is described as 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds and Sadoriea Payne is two feet tall and weighs 40 pounds. Lockett is 5 feet, 2 inches and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about the location of the missing children are asked to contact the Calumet City Police Department at 708-868-2500.

