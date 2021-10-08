 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4-year-old, 3-year-old girls missing in Calumet City, police say
breaking urgent

4-year-old, 3-year-old girls missing in Calumet City, police say

Missing children and mother photos

From left: Jadore Payne, Sadoriea Payne and Ashley Lockett. 

 Provided

CALUMET CITY —  Authorities are asking the public's help in finding two missing 4-year-old and 3-year-old girls. 

Jadore Payne, 4, and Sadoriea Payne, 3, were last seen around 10 a.m. Oct. 2 near the Calumet City Police Department at 1200 Pulaski Road, said Sean Howard, city spokesman. 

Join Cpl. Jerry Patrick, as he patrols the hallways of Lake Central and Kahler Middle School.

The children were dropped off by their father to see their mother, 27-year-old Ashley Lockett, for court-ordered visitation. Police said the children were supposed to be returned to their father at 2 p.m. on Oct. 2. 

Several attempts to contact Lockett have been made but the children have not been seen since. Police believe Lockett could be staying at a local hotel or shelter. 

Jadore Payne is described as 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds and Sadoriea Payne is two feet tall and weighs 40 pounds. Lockett is 5 feet, 2 inches and weighs about 150 pounds. 

Anyone with information about the location of the missing children are asked to contact the Calumet City Police Department at 708-868-2500.

0
0
0
4
2

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Kids paddle their way through history, nature

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts