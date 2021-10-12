4-year-old homicide victim was bound by tape, frequently kept naked in basement, courts say

Police learned Morgan had fled the residence and alerted other agencies of his description and vehicle.

Officers interviewed the mother, who admitted she knew what Morgan was doing to the 4-year-old child, but said she was afraid of him, court reports said.

She told police the 4-year-old was being sent down in the basement as punishment for not being potty trained and the lights had been shut off on purpose as a scare tactic, and food was also withheld from the boy, according to the documents.

The mother said Morgan would allegedly punish the child by binding him in duct tape and physically abusing him. She said there were times the child would be kept in the basement for days at a time and typically made him go into the basement naked, court records stated.

The child was typically sent to the basement three times a week and if the child refused to go down the stairs, Morgan would allegedly grab him by the neck and forcibly carry him down.

The mother said the last she saw Judah was Saturday in the basement when she left the house to go to the hospital to give birth. Court records show that during the interview with police, the mother denied abusing Judah herself but stated “she could’ve put a stop to this but didn’t.”