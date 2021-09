4-year-old lost in cornfield found safe after extensive search, police say

IROQUOIS TOWNSHIP — After a 4-year-old was reported lost in a cornfield, several agencies mobilized to find the child Tuesday morning.

Around 9:24 a.m. first responders were dispatched to a report of a missing child in Iroquois Township, which is located in Newton County between Interstate 65 and U.S. 41.

The child went missing from a nearby home, according to Newton County Sheriff Tom VanVleet​.

Newton County deputies organized search efforts and the child was found in an hour with no injuries. He has since been reunited with his parents.

The Newton County Sheriff's Department thanked the first responders who gathered to combine efforts.

Those assisting Newton County deputies include Newton County Emergency Management, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, Goodland Police Department, Indiana State Police Drug Task Force, Brook Police, Newton County dispatchers and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Volunteer firefighters from Brook, Morocco, Goodland and Kentland also responded.

The Lake County Sheriff's Aviation Unit also had helicopters en route and Rose Acres Farms staff helped with manpower during the search.

