4-year-old's death ruled as homicide; father faces murder, neglect charges, police say

LAPORTE — The death of a 4-year-old boy was ruled as a homicide and several charges have been pressed against the child's father.

The child has been identified as Judah Morgan, who was pronounced dead Monday in the 3100 East block of County Road 875 South.

The father, Alan D. Morgan, 28, of LaPorte, faces several felony charges, including murder, cruelty to an animal and five counts of neglect of a dependent, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.

Police took Morgan into custody Monday following the discovery of a dead child at a home in Union Township, LaPorte County Sheriff's Capt. Derek Allen said.

"Since then, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division have tirelessly investigated the circumstances surrounding the death of Judah," Allen said.

On Tuesday an autopsy was conducted at Franciscan Health Michigan City, and Judah Morgan's death was ruled a homicide, police said. Later Tuesday, charging information was presented to LaPorte County courts officials.

Police did not release the circumstances around the animal cruelty charge.