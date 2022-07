4 years prison for drunken driver, who caused prior OWI death

VALPARAISO — A 42-year-old man who has a prior conviction for driving drunk and causing a death was sentenced Thursday morning to four years behind bars after pleading guilty to again driving drunk, according to court records.

Steven Cates, of LaPorte, was sentenced by Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer after pleading guilty to a felony count of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction for OWI causing death.

Prosecutors dropped misdemeanor counts of public intoxication and disorderly conduct as part of the agreement.

DeBoer cited the defendant's criminal history of being arrested and/or charged seven times, resulting in one felony and three misdemeanor convictions, records show. Six of those past offenses involved alcohol or drugs, including the 2009 OWI death conviction.

Cates' driver's license will be suspended for two years and restitution is to be determined within 30 days by the county's victims assistance office.

His most recent offense dates back to May 10, 2020 when he was found fleeing a vehicle involved in a crash on Interstate 94 near Chesterton, police said.

Police described him at the time as having slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, being unsteady on his feet and not wearing pants, records show. He was found to be intoxicated.