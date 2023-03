CROWN POINT — A fourth defendant was sentenced to 16 years in prison Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a Portage High School student in 2019.

Giovante Galloway, 25, of Gary struck a deal in December 2019 which stipulated that he’d plead guilty to attempted armed robbery and burglary in exchange for his cooperation with prosecutors.

He received a 16-year sentence on the armed robbery charge and a four-year sentence on the burglary charge, which will be served concurrently. Galloway will get credit for four years spent in jail and will serve 75% of his sentence. The last two years are to be served in Lake County Community Corrections.

Galloway was originally charged with murder and several other robbery-related charges, which Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota said would have resulted in a sentence of more than 90 years.

Galloway, Juarez Rogers, Elrice Williams and Joe Pittman were all charged in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Portage student Alayna Ortiz.

There was a fifth suspect in the case, Joshua Wright, but he died in an unrelated homicide in February 2019, according to court documents.

Court records show the men were trying to rob Ortiz’s boyfriend when she was fatally shot at the Park West apartment complex in Griffith on Jan. 9, 2019.

Galloway had recruited his uncle, Rogers, to assist in the burglary, court documents stated. Like his nephew, Rogers also entered a plea deal in 2021. Per the deal, he pleaded guilty to reduced charges of attempted armed robbery and burglary. Rogers was sentenced to 20 years March 8.

Williams and Pittman each received 97- and 94-year sentences, respectively, on Feb. 28.

Several of Galloway’s family members testified Wednesday that he deserved leniency because he simply got caught with the wrong people at the wrong time.

“He’s not who you all want him to be,” Galloway’s older sister Julietta Smith said. “He’s human too, and he deserves a second chance if nothing else.”

Prosecutors disagreed with his family’s characterization and said that Galloway orchestrated the crime and that his participation ensured the death of Ortiz.

Defense attorney Lakeisha Murdaugh said that if it wasn’t for Ortiz’s “involvement with a drug dealer, we wouldn’t be in this courtroom.”

She added that Galloway didn't know that one of his co-defendants had a weapon and that he never intended for anyone to get hurt.

Murdaugh said that a mitigating factor in this case was the fact that he was only 21 at the time of the crime and his brain wasn’t fully developed to make rational decisions.

“I think for your own sanity, you’re minimizing the role that you played,” Bokota said to Galloway.

Galloway accepted his responsibility and apologized to his family and Ortiz’s family.

He indicated that he plans to appeal his sentence.

