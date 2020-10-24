$5,000 reward offered for leads on suspect who shot 8-year-old girl in head

EAST CHICAGO — Feds are offering a $5,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest of those responsible in the shooting of an 8-year-old girl in East Chicago late Thursday.
On Saturday the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms announced the reward amount, asking anyone with information to contact the agency at 1-888-283-8477 or email ATFTips@atf.gov. Individuals can also submit anonymous tips through the Reportit App available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.
“The public’s assistance is imperative in identifying those responsible for this heinous crime,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Kristin de Tineo of the Chicago Field Division. “We are dedicated to working closely with the East Chicago Police Department and the community and will follow every lead until justice is served.”
Kimberly Nerheim, ATF public information officer, asked that tipsters be as detailed as possible and provide contact information for an agent to contact if a reward is being sought.
Shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday a girl was shot in the head by a stray bullet in the 4500 block of Magoun Avenue. As of Friday afternoon police said the girl remained in critical condition. A preliminary investigation indicated an unidentified person began shooting outside the home when a stray bullet penetrated the building's north side.
The bullet struck the girl in the head while she was sitting in the living room doing homework, said East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera.
Individuals with information about the shooting can also contact the East Chicago Police Department Detective Miguel Pena at 219-391-8318 or the anonymous tip line at 219-291-8500.
“Anytime a child is the victim of senseless gun violence it affects and saddens us all,” said Rivera. “Our detectives are working hard on this case and we'll use all the resources we have available to apprehend the individual(s) involved in this senseless shooting.”
Adam Mancilla
Adriel Ruiz
Andrew Mysliwiec
Anthony Flora
Anthony Glenn
Anthony Green
Anthony Guzman
Antur Little
Arnella Parrish
Barry Slack
Bradford Dow
Brian Berry
Brian Romeo
Brittany Wooley
Carlos Spikes
Christopher Hallman
Colton Koszcyzmski
Crystal Smith
Daniel Fischer
Daniel White
Darryl Bourne
Dave Norman
David Jackson
Derek Boss
Doddrick Clark
Emily Sharp
Eric Colley
Eric Conwell
Eric Loera
Gerald Bardeson
Glenn Peterson
Holly Waters
Jacob Hudak
James Lenoir Williams
Jamie Lade
Jason Ruhlander
Jessica Niksich
Joselyn Soria
Kaiaja Bell
Kayla Bradley
Kearia Baylor
Kevin Tomaszewski
Kimberly Smith
Kyle Smith
Marcie Aumiller
Martese Long
Martin Pineda
Micah Hamilton
Michael Bolde
Michelle Blough
Philip Gagna
Ramon Pacheo
Rex Culver
Richard Lindzy
Robert Page
Roberta Kellogg
Rocky Spires
Ryant Jones
Shaughn Nelson
Shay Sullivan
Steven Jeka
Steven Smith
Tyler Curtis
Victor Martinez
Wade Nutall
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.