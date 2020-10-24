$5,000 reward offered for leads on suspect who shot 8-year-old girl in head

EAST CHICAGO — Feds are offering a $5,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest of those responsible in the shooting of an 8-year-old girl in East Chicago late Thursday.

On Saturday the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms announced the reward amount, asking anyone with information to contact the agency at 1-888-283-8477 or email ATFTips@atf.gov. Individuals can also submit anonymous tips through the Reportit App available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

“The public’s assistance is imperative in identifying those responsible for this heinous crime,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Kristin de Tineo of the Chicago Field Division. “We are dedicated to working closely with the East Chicago Police Department and the community and will follow every lead until justice is served.”

Kimberly Nerheim, ATF public information officer, asked that tipsters be as detailed as possible and provide contact information for an agent to contact if a reward is being sought.