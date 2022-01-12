$5,000 reward offered for suspects in Highland Meijer arson, theft, police say

HIGHLAND — A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the conviction of those responsible for setting three fires inside Highland's Meijer, police said.
The Highland Police Department announced the reward Wednesday, which is being offered by the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office.
Authorities released multiple surveillance images of two suspects who police believe were involved with the fire and thefts. Their getaway vehicle is believed to be a silver Volvo XC90 SUV.
"It appears that the three fires were set as a distraction in order for a few suspects to then shoplift items from the store when all the focus of employees was on the three fires," Highland Police Department Cmdr. John Banasiak said.
Anyone who has information on the suspects' identities is asked to call Highland Detective Darren Conley at 219-838-3184.
"Nobody was injured in this incident, and the damages were minimal," Banasiak said.
The Highland Meijer fires follow a similar incident Friday night where two fires were intentionally set inside a Walmart in Lansing, Illinois, which is located about 8 miles northwest of the Meijer store.
At 6:34 p.m. Friday, Lansing Fire Department trucks and Lansing Police Department vehicles, aided by surrounding agencies, converged at the Walmart at 17625 Torrence Ave.
Firefighters said the Walmart was considerably damaged by the two fire sites inside the store. No injuries were reported in the incident. Those fires are being investigated as arson, officials said.
The Highland Meijer store, located 10138 Indianapolis Blvd., was evacuated shortly after 9 p.m. Monday after the fires were discovered and quickly extinguished.
"Our detectives are following up with Lansing police to further compare this incident to theirs," Banasiak said.