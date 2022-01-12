$5,000 reward offered for suspects in Highland Meijer arson, theft, police say

HIGHLAND — A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the conviction of those responsible for setting three fires inside Highland's Meijer, police said.

The Highland Police Department announced the reward Wednesday, which is being offered by the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office.

Authorities released multiple surveillance images of two suspects who police believe were involved with the fire and thefts. Their getaway vehicle is believed to be a silver Volvo XC90 SUV.

"It appears that the three fires were set as a distraction in order for a few suspects to then shoplift items from the store when all the focus of employees was on the three fires," Highland Police Department Cmdr. John Banasiak said.

Anyone who has information on the suspects' identities is asked to call Highland Detective Darren Conley at 219-838-3184.

"Nobody was injured in this incident, and the damages were minimal," Banasiak said.