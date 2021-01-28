$5,000 reward offered in attack on Valparaiso man

VALPARAISO — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information resulting in the arrest and conviction of those responsible for injuring a man outside a local apartment complex last year, police said.

A group of private donors have come up with the money in hopes solving the April 4 incident, Valparaiso police said.

The man was discovered at 6:30 a.m. in the courtyard of an apartment complex in the 100 block of Chicago Street, police said. He had suffered numerous injuries and was initially taken for medical care without reporting the incident to police.

Once police were notified, investigators determined the injuries may have been the result of a physical disturbance with an unknown assailant.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.