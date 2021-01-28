 Skip to main content
$5,000 reward offered in attack on Valparaiso man
alert urgent

$5,000 reward offered in attack on Valparaiso man

Valparaiso police station stock

Valparaiso police station

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information resulting in the arrest and conviction of those responsible for injuring a man outside a local apartment complex last year, police said.

A group of private donors have come up with the money in hopes solving the April 4 incident, Valparaiso police said.

The man was discovered at 6:30 a.m. in the courtyard of an apartment complex in the 100 block of Chicago Street, police said. He had suffered numerous injuries and was initially taken for medical care without reporting the incident to police.

Once police were notified, investigators determined the injuries may have been the result of a physical disturbance with an unknown assailant.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Mark LaMotte at 219-462-2135. Information can also be sent by text to TIP411 (847-411) by entering "Valpo" in the message field. Tips should include the keyword "Chicago" in the first line of the message to identify the case.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

