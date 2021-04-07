$5,000 reward offered in year-old Merrillville homicide

MERRILLVILLE — Homicide investigators and the family of a woman found shot to death inside a car exactly one year ago are pleading for anyone with answers on her death to come forward.

The family of Tonya L. Gray, 19, is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads directly to an arrest and conviction of anyone responsible, Merrillville police said.

"This year-long investigation has been extensive but has not been solved to date," a written statement from the Department reads.

Gray was found dead inside a car early in the morning of April 7 after Merrillville officers responded to a report of shots fired, police said.

Police arrived about 1:45 a.m. to the 7300 block of Bigger Street, where they found Gray inside a red Nissan SUV parked on Bigger Street. She was unresponsive and had suffered several gunshot wounds.

Gray later died from her wounds, according to a Lake County coroner's release.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Merrillville police Detective Aaron Ridgway at 219-769-3531, ext. 347.