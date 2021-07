5 armed suspects nabbed by East Chicago officers after shots fired, police say

EAST CHICAGO — Five males face charges after they were arrested following a report of gunshots being fired in an East Chicago neighborhood.

At 3:09 p.m. police were called to investigate shots fired in the 4000 block of Alder Street, said East Chicago police Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera.

A witness told police that several males were seen with guns running from the area.

East Chicago's Criminal Investigation Division and Gang and Narcotics Division quickly convened in the area, locating five suspects in front of 3940 Alder St.

Each member of the group was armed with semi-automatic weapons.

Police arrested all five males and filed charges against each of them for criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun without a license, Rivera said.

Six semi-automatic handguns were confiscated from the incident.

Those arrested included 19-year-old Jaylen Alexander, of East Chicago; 19-year-old Timothy R. Moore Jr., of East Chicago; 20-year-old Loranzo M. Brown, of East Chicago; 20-year-old Javarus M. Smith, of East Chicago; and a 17-year-old male from East Chicago. The 17-year-old's identity was not released because he is a juvenile.

