5 arrested after vehicle pursuit in Schererville; one suspect caught fleeing into Texas Roadhouse, police say

SCHERERVILLE — Suspects in a stolen vehicle led police on a chase in Schererville that ended with a crash and foot pursuit on foot, police said. One of suspects was caught trying to flee inside a Texas Roadhouse.

Five people were arrested and criminal charges are pending.

At 9:10 p.m. Thursday officers began pursuing a 2013 Dodge Durango that was reported stolen, said Schererville Deputy Police Chief Jeff Cook. The vehicle was taken during a carjacking in Chicago in the last 24 hours, he said.

The chase started in the parking lot of a business in the 1040 block of U.S. 41 in Schererville, near Up Your Alley and Skyzone, and continued onto U.S. 30 going west.

The vehicle then crashed into two other vehicles at Calumet Avenue, Cook said. Five people inside the vehicle ran from the crash on foot, but officers were able to capture each of them and took them into custody. One person tried to hide in a Texas Roadhouse in the area but was found by police, Cook said.

Among the arrested individuals was a juvenile, Cook said. No injuries were reported in the crash.