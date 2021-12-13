 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 finalists selected for Lake County judicial vacancy
alert urgent

5 finalists selected for Lake County judicial vacancy

gavel

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission has identified the five individuals it believes are the "most highly qualified candidates from among all those eligible" to fill a judicial vacancy on the Lake Superior Court.

They are Rehana Adat-Lopez, Gary Bell, Carly Brandenburg, Shontrai Irving and Jamise Perkins.

The finalists were selected from a pool of 12 Lake County lawyers who submitted detailed written applications to the commission and participated Monday in individual interviews with the seven commission members.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb now has 60 days to appoint one of the five candidates as the new Lake County judge for a two-year term.

Lake County voters then will decide at a general election whether the new judge should be retained on bench for a renewable six-year term.

The judicial opening initially was caused by the Oct. 19 death of Judge Diane Boswell. Judge Gina Jones has since taken Boswell's seat in Criminal Division Room 3, creating a vacancy in Civil Division Room 6.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Job resignation accelerates in America

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts