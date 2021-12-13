5 finalists selected for Lake County judicial vacancy

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission has identified the five individuals it believes are the "most highly qualified candidates from among all those eligible" to fill a judicial vacancy on the Lake Superior Court.

They are Rehana Adat-Lopez, Gary Bell, Carly Brandenburg, Shontrai Irving and Jamise Perkins.

The finalists were selected from a pool of 12 Lake County lawyers who submitted detailed written applications to the commission and participated Monday in individual interviews with the seven commission members.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb now has 60 days to appoint one of the five candidates as the new Lake County judge for a two-year term.

Lake County voters then will decide at a general election whether the new judge should be retained on bench for a renewable six-year term.

The judicial opening initially was caused by the Oct. 19 death of Judge Diane Boswell. Judge Gina Jones has since taken Boswell's seat in Criminal Division Room 3, creating a vacancy in Civil Division Room 6.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.