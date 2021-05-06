5 firearms recovered, 4 arrested after chase involving stolen truck, police say

GARY — Authorities recovered five firearms and arrested four men after a chase involving a stolen Dodge Ram, which lost a tire after its driver hit a curb, Lake County sheriff's police said.

An 18-year-old man from Indianapolis, a 20-year-old man from Gary, a 20-year-old man from Indianapolis and a 20-year-old from Valparaiso were all being held at the Lake County Jail pending the filing of formal charges, sheriff's spokeswoman Pam Jones said.

Police recovered a loaded handgun with an extended magazine, an unloaded handgun, two loaded AR-style rifles and a loaded AK-style firearm from the gray Dodge Ram they were driving, she said.

The Ram had been reported stolen from a Chrysler dealership in Indianapolis, police said.

The pursuit began about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, when a sheriff's officer traveling west on Interstate 80/94 noticed the Ram re-enter traffic from the shoulder near the Burr Street exit in Gary, Jones said.

The Ram passed the officer and changed lanes without using a turn signal, police said.

The officer ran a check on the dealer license plate and learned it was registered to Eastgate Chrysler in Indianapolis, but no further information was available at that time, Jones said.