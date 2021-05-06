5 firearms recovered, 4 arrested after chase involving stolen truck, police say

GARY — Authorities recovered five firearms and arrested four men after a chase involving a stolen Dodge Ram, which lost a tire after its driver hit a curb, Lake County sheriff's police said.
An 18-year-old man from Indianapolis, a 20-year-old man from Gary, a 20-year-old man from Indianapolis and a 20-year-old from Valparaiso were all being held at the Lake County Jail pending the filing of formal charges, sheriff's spokeswoman Pam Jones said.
Police recovered a loaded handgun with an extended magazine, an unloaded handgun, two loaded AR-style rifles and a loaded AK-style firearm from the gray Dodge Ram they were driving, she said.
The Ram had been reported stolen from a Chrysler dealership in Indianapolis, police said.
The pursuit began about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, when a sheriff's officer traveling west on Interstate 80/94 noticed the Ram re-enter traffic from the shoulder near the Burr Street exit in Gary, Jones said.
The Ram passed the officer and changed lanes without using a turn signal, police said.
The officer ran a check on the dealer license plate and learned it was registered to Eastgate Chrysler in Indianapolis, but no further information was available at that time, Jones said.
The driver stopped, and the officer saw four men inside the truck. When the officer asked for the driver's license and registration, the driver took off, police said.
Sheriff's officers chased the truck as it exited onto Cline Avenue and then to Ridge Road, where the driver struck a curb.
The chase continued onto Indianapolis Boulevard, where the driver hit another curb and blew a tire, police said. As the driver attempted to regain control of the truck, a tire fell off and the truck stopped at Indianapolis Boulevard and Summer Street in Hammond.
A Lake County K-9 was on scene with the four men got out of the truck, and they lay on the ground and were arrested, police said.
East Chicago and Hammond police assisted with the arrests, sheriff's police said.