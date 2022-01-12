$5 million bail set for mother of 6-year-old found dead in NWI, officials say

GARY — The mother of a slain 6-year-old has had her bail set at $5 million, Illinois courts said.
On Wednesday the Lake County (Illinois) state's attorney's office announced Jannie Perry, 38, of North Chicago, appeared in bond court after being in an Illinois hospital with complaints of illness.
A $5 million arrest warrant was initially issued for Perry while she was in the hospital, and Assistant State's Attorney Lindsay Hicks requested that her bail remain at the same amount, to which Lake County (Illinois) Judge Raymond Collins agreed.
Her son who was also accused in the 6-year-old's death. 20-year-old Jeremiah Perry, is being held on a $3 million bond, which was set at a hearing Sunday.
Jannie and Jeremiah Perry remain in the custody of police.
“Our victim advocates, prosecutors and detectives continue to support the family in this case while awaiting the official autopsy results from Lake County, Indiana," State's Attorney Eric Reinhart said Wednesday. "We believe that the court made the right decision with respect to this defendant’s bond and custody status."
Jannie Perry told the judge that while she will eventually hire a private attorney, she is seeking representation by the Lake County (Illinois) Defender's Office.
Jannie Perry will have her preliminary hearing date at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 8.
Investigations have revealed that the 6-year-old boy from North Chicago, Illinois, died from hypothermia before authorities found his body early Saturday wrapped in a plastic trash bag outside an abandoned home, said Lake County coroner David Pastrick said.
Damari Perry's body was naked and partially charred, Pastrick said. The death was ruled a homicide.
An autopsy showed Damari had a bruise on his right leg, an extremely cold core temperature and partially frozen internal organs. The boy also suffered thermal injuries and charring all over his body after his death, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
Jannie Perry is facing charges of first-degree murder, concealment of homicidal death and obstruction of justice in her son Damari's death and disappearance.
She was expected to remain under guard by North Chicago police until she is brought to the 19th Judicial Circuit's bond court, state's attorney's spokesman Jim Newton said.
Damari's older brother, Jeremiah Perry, faces charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a child under 12, concealing a homicidal death and obstruction of justice.
One of Damari's siblings also is facing undisclosed charges in juvenile court, the state's attorney's office said.
Damari's body was found about 2:30 a.m. Saturday by North Chicago police and FBI agents next to an abandoned home in an alley between the 700 blocks of Van Buren and Harrison streets in Gary, authorities said.
Lake County (Illinois) Assistant State's Attorney Kyle Doyle told a judge during Jeremiah Perry's hearing Sunday that the family became upset with Damari on Dec. 29 and forced him to take a cold shower for an undetermined amount of time Dec. 30, Newton said.
Damari was removed from the shower after he became unresponsive, but his family didn't seek medical care for him, the state's attorney's office said.
After he died, Jannie Perry planned to dispose of his body in Gary and worked with others to leave him near the abandoned home on Van Buren Street, prosecutors said.