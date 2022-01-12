$5 million bail set for mother of 6-year-old found dead in NWI, officials say

GARY — The mother of a slain 6-year-old has had her bail set at $5 million, Illinois courts said.

On Wednesday the Lake County (Illinois) state's attorney's office announced Jannie Perry, 38, of North Chicago, appeared in bond court after being in an Illinois hospital with complaints of illness.

A $5 million arrest warrant was initially issued for Perry while she was in the hospital, and Assistant State's Attorney Lindsay Hicks requested that her bail remain at the same amount, to which Lake County (Illinois) Judge Raymond Collins agreed.

Her son who was also accused in the 6-year-old's death. 20-year-old Jeremiah Perry, is being held on a $3 million bond, which was set at a hearing Sunday.

Jannie and Jeremiah Perry remain in the custody of police.

“Our victim advocates, prosecutors and detectives continue to support the family in this case while awaiting the official autopsy results from Lake County, Indiana," State's Attorney Eric Reinhart said Wednesday. "We believe that the court made the right decision with respect to this defendant’s bond and custody status."