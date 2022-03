5 taken to hospitals after pursuit, crash involving vehicle linked to robbery, police say

SOUTH HOLLAND — Five people were taken to hospitals late Saturday after two people in a vehicle linked to a recent armed robbery led police on a chase and crashed into another vehicle on Interstate 94, Illinois State Police said.

The chase began about 10:50 p.m. after a Chicago police officer attempted to stop the vehicle near 87th and State streets, authorities said.

The driver of the vehicle, which was "wanted in connection to a recent armed robbery in a local jurisdiction," failed to stop and led police on a pursuit.

Two people in the vehicle were taken into custody after they were involved in a crash with another vehicle on northbound I-94 near Sibley Boulevard, Illinois State Police said. They were taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Three people in the second vehicle involved in the crash also were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, police said.

