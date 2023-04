CALUMET CITY — Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a 5-year-old boy who died from a gunshot wound Thursday night.

The boy was shot after a "gun discharged from the residence," according to a statement from mayoral spokesman Sean Howard. Officers responded around 9 p.m. to a residence in the 200 block of Paxton Avenue for the report of a child who suffered a gunshot wound. The child was transported to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The boy was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Kentrell Pouncey of Calumet City. A cause and manner of death have not been determined.

Police are investigating the source of the shooting.

Mayor Thaddeus Jones offered his condolences to Pouncey's family.

"Regardless of the circumstances concerning this tragic death, our hearts are broken as this family must now deal with the loss of this young child," he said. "I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family."

