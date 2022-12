5-year-old Porter County murder case again delayed, this time due to the accused

VALPARAISO — Thursday marks the five-year anniversary of the day Karen Sons was accused of murdering a man at their Lake Eliza home, but a trial scheduled to begin Monday was delayed after Sons voiced doubt in her attorney.

"I just don't believe he's doing his job," Sons said of her public defender, Clay Patton. "I think it's pretty clear in the (pretrial) motions here I'm not going to get a fair trial."

Sons, 60, went on to claim she is being abused at the county jail and denied her right to private conversations with her attorney, which triggered Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish to assure her no one was listening in on her and her attorney at the jail.

While a delay in the case could mean Sons will have to wait until next fall for an opening in the court's schedule for her trial, Fish granted a request to appoint a new public defender and postponed next week's trial.

Patton said a new defense attorney could not be prepared to start the trial Monday, as scheduled.

Fish then lauded both Patton and prosecutors for their work on the case up to this point. He also scheduled a Dec. 19 status hearing in the case.

Sons has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder, arguing she shot 54-year-old Robert Head Dec. 8, 2017, at the couple's home on California Avenue in the Lake Eliza area out of self-defense.

She told police Head pointed a gun at her face and she heard it click, so she pulled the trigger on the .22-caliber rifle she was holding and shot Head. Sons shot him in the head, according to court records.

The doctor who conducted the autopsy said the wound suffered by Head was not consistent with the story given by Sons, police said.

Sons told police she stayed at home with Head's body during the three days in question, but video evidence shows she was out using debit cards, prosecutors have said.

Prosecutors believe Sons may have shot and killed Head because he was attempting to redirect his Social Security benefits away from her.