5-year-old Porter County rape case continued again

VALPARAISO — Five years after James Luttinen was charged with raping a 16-year-old babysitter at his Lakes of the Four Season home, his case has been continued yet again.
Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish agreed Monday to postpone the March 16 trial to Oct. 5, but warned this would be the last delay granted.
The delay was sought by defense attorney Russell Brown Jr. for undisclosed medical reasons.
The case has been delayed more than two dozen times over the past five years, according to court records.
It was the first delay granted by Fish, who only took over his post at the start of the year.
Luttinen, 38, is accused of raping the girl July 18, 2015, according to court records.
The girl reportedly told police Luttinen bought her wine coolers after picking her up for a babysitting job. The girl said she drank a few and was feeling drunk when Luttinen and his wife returned from their evening out, police said.
She said she consumed a Jello shot offered to her by Luttinen, blacked out and awoke to Luttinen having sex with her.
He only stopped because his wife walked in and yelled after seeing what he was doing, the girl told police.
His wife reportedly told police she saw her husband kiss the girl on the lips shorty before walking in on them. She did not call police and later told them she "could not be the one to tell on James because she could not do that to her sons."
Luttinen reportedly asked his wife to tell the girl he was sorry and that "she could punch him if she wanted to."
Luttinen, who was interviewed with his attorney present, reportedly explained himself in part to police by saying he was drunk and "there was a young, good-looking girl, rubbing up against me."
He said the girl pursued the sex and verbally affirmed that was what she wanted when asked, police said.
He said it dawned on him what he was doing once his wife yelled at him, and he "freaked out at that point."
During a bond hearing early on in the case, it was revealed Luttinen was working as an information technology specialist for the FBI, with high-level clearance.
A status hearing is scheduled in the case for Aug. 16 and three days were set aside for trial.