5-year-old Porter County rape case continued again

His wife reportedly told police she saw her husband kiss the girl on the lips shorty before walking in on them. She did not call police and later told them she "could not be the one to tell on James because she could not do that to her sons."

Luttinen reportedly asked his wife to tell the girl he was sorry and that "she could punch him if she wanted to."

Luttinen, who was interviewed with his attorney present, reportedly explained himself in part to police by saying he was drunk and "there was a young, good-looking girl, rubbing up against me."

He said the girl pursued the sex and verbally affirmed that was what she wanted when asked, police said.

He said it dawned on him what he was doing once his wife yelled at him, and he "freaked out at that point."

During a bond hearing early on in the case, it was revealed Luttinen was working as an information technology specialist for the FBI, with high-level clearance.