5-year sentence for woman who caused crash that killed 1, left another in coma

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge ordered a woman Thursday to serve a five-year sentence for leaving the scene of a crash in 2019 that killed one of her friends and left another woman in a coma for about two months.

Kayla N. Norwood, 27, of Indianapolis and formerly of Gary, was ordered to serve four years in the Lake County Community Corrections alternative placement program and one year on probation.

Norwood wept while receiving a hug from the mother of Jerome L. Moore Jr., who was killed in the crash Norwood caused April 19, 2019, on U.S. 20 at Interstate 90 in Gary.

Valerie Duncan, who suffered life-threatening injuries, told Judge Natalie Bokota the crash robbed her of her quality of life and traumatized her and her family.

Duncan said she, Moore and Norwood were childhood friends, but a distance had grown between her and Norwood before Norwood invited her to go to a bar to celebrate Norwood's birthday.

Duncan said she would have said no, but Moore wanted to spend time with Norwood. She spent about two months in a coma after she was injured in the crash, which she could not remember, she said.

"There will never be another Jerome," Duncan said.

Moore was like a brother to her, she said.

"I lost a part of me forever," Duncan said.

Moore's mother, LaTanya Johnson, said she had a breakdown because she was missing her son and also spent several months in a coma.

"I'm confused and lost without him," Johnson said. "That was my baby boy."

Norwood pleaded guilty in December to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a Level 5 felony, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury.

Defense attorney Susan Severtson said Norwood endured abuse as a child, spent time in the foster care system and lost an unborn child as a result of domestic violence. As a result, Norwood suffers from mental illness, she said.

Severtson said Norwood was among the most remorseful clients she's worked with in her 30 years of practice.

"She's cried as many tears as those who were adversely affected," Severtson said.

In a tense exchange, Severtson asked Duncan if she placed a gun on a table during a meeting with Norwood after Norwood was released on bond. Duncan said she had a license to carry a gun and denied she was attempting to intimidate Norwood.

The defense attorney recommended a four-year sentence to be served on probation or in the Lake County Community Corrections program. Alternative placement or probation would allow Norwood to continue with her medications and counseling, she said.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Douglas Shaw recommended a seven-year sentence, which was shorter than an 8 1/2-year cap negotiated by attorneys in his office.

Shaw said he'd reviewed documentation of Norwood's "problems."

"But nothing is going to bring back Jerome, and nothing is ever going to make Valerie's life easier," he said.

Norwood said she has tried to get her life together since she posted bond by seeking counseling and attending college.

"I'm not a bad person. I try to do right," she said. "This was not my intention. Valerie was more than my friend. She was like my sister. Jerome — he loved me, and I loved him."

Bokota allowed Johnson to stand up and give a hug to Norwood, who cried while repeatedly saying, "I'm so sorry."

Bokota found Norwood had a "profoundly traumatic childhood" and was likely to respond well to short-term imprisonment or probation.

The judge ordered Norwood to complete mental health treatment as part of her sentence.

