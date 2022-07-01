$50,000 bond, GPS monitoring for retired cop charged in Porter County shooting

VALPARAISO — A $50,000 cash bond was set for a retired Chicago police officer, who faces multiple felony counts based on allegations of twice shooting at her Porter County neighbor and his children over a property line dispute, a documents shows.

If Aunzette Smith, 71, is able to post bond, she will be placed on pretrial supervision, prohibited from having any further contact with the alleged victims or possess a gun, and will be placed on GPS monitoring, according to the order from Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

Smith, who is represented by defense attorney Bob Harper, is charged with four counts of attempted aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, criminal confinement, pointing a firearm and misdemeanor battery, records show.

A trial was scheduled for Nov. 7, with preliminary hearings Sept. 2 and Oct. 7, a court order says.

Porter County police said they were called out around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to the area just north of Shorewood Forest where Smith, who was on the phone with police dispatch, told them her neighbor had shoved her down, thrown her lawn mower and beat her with a stick.

Smith said she was cutting the grass when her neighbor began yelling at her over an ongoing property line dispute, threw the lawnmower in her driveway, shoved her and spray painted a property line, police said.

Smith said she grabbed her .38 special revolver from inside her house and came back out as her neighbor was attempting to drive away with his children ages 7, 12 and 15, according to police.

"Aunzette stated, 'He always leaves before the cops get there, and never wants to talk to them after things happen,' " a charging document says.

Smith said she stood in front of the vehicle attempting to stop the neighbor from leaving when he grabbed a stick and beat her, police said.

When the vehicle reached the road, Smith said she pulled out her gun and fired two shots, charges say.

"Aunzette stated she was trying to shoot the vehicle's tire so he/she could not leave, as he/she normally does when cops are called," police said.

The neighbor reportedly told police he confronted Smith when she began mowing on his property and close to his landscaping. She aimed her mower at him and he responded by throwing the mower onto her property, police said.

When he and his children were in their truck ready to leave, Smith confronted them and hit him in the chin with the handle of a shovel, charges say.

The neighbor said he shoved the stick away, at which time Smith fell to the ground, according to police. Smith then shot at them as they drove away.

The man provided police with video surveillance of the incident, which was to be played during Thursday's bond hearing.

The most serious of the charges Smith faces carries a potential sentence of three to 16 years behind bars.

